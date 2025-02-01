Li Auto Inc. (LI) reported the delivery of 29,927 vehicles in January 2025, marking a slight decrease from the 31,165 vehicles delivered in January 2024. Notably, the Li L6 model achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 200,000 cumulative deliveries in January 2025.

As of January 31, 2025, Li Auto operated 500 retail stores across 150 cities. The company maintained 486 service centers and authorized body and paint shops in 225 cities. Additionally, it managed 1,845 supercharging stations throughout China, offering a total of 9,820 charging stalls.

