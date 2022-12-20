Streeter Flynn Vodka Recipe a ‘Rip-off’ of Denver-Based Rival’s Formula Say an Increasing Number of Coloradoans

According to the Streeter Flynn vodka website, the founder of Streeter Flynn Vodka, Streeter McClure claims that, “My idea was to make the best-tasting vodka that would be perfect with any cocktail, to make that PERFECT cocktail.”

The first problem with that statement is that it was not Streeter McClure’s idea. McClure’s idea for Streeter Flynn vodka idea was to steal another Denver-based company’s idea.

Not only was it not McClure’s idea, he has nothing to do with making it. According to insiders, “McClure would not know the difference between distilling and dysentery,” joked one bar patron who claims to know McClure. “The only thing Streeter knows about vodka, is how to drink it, said a fellow bar patron.” That seemed to be a familiar refrain as we interviewed people familiar with the situation. In fact, the marketing copy on the Streeter Flynn web site describing the product is very similar to the Felene Vodka website. Some would say, it’s identical.

McClure is quickly earning the nickname, “Cheater Flynn” as a result of his attempt to knock-off a local favorite that many employees, including several single mothers have spent years building. Evidence is very compelling, and mounting that McClure and his partners knowingly have tried to rip-off the original idea and Felene formula.

Streeter Flynn vodka is made by the Denver Distillery. The Denver Distillery and its owner Ron Anderson are accused of lifting the sugarcane vodka formula from a former client, an account corroborated by multiple sources; including a former Denver Distillery employee. Now that is a a bit of a smoking gun. However, Denver Distillery had direct access to the original vodka process formula that goes very deep and for which there is legal documentation.

“McClure claiming, he came up with this formula for Streeter Flynn Vodka is verifiably a fraud,” says a spokesperson for Felene Inc, the distillery that claims it came up with the original process and recipe. “It won’t take a legal scholar to conclude that McClure and Anderson copied our formula. They launched this product a month after our contract ended. It’s an exact knockoff our our product by two less-than-honest businessmen.”

Neither Streeter McClure nor Ron Anderson responded to our requests for comment.

But according to legal documents Felene’s statements are accurate and can be proven. In 2019, Felene contracted with the Denver Distillery and Ron Anderson to bottle its organic sugar cane vodka formula while it was building its own distillery. The Denver Distillery began making Streeter Flynn vodka in 2021, one month after its contract with Felene ended. It’s becoming very evident, Denver Distillery copied the Felene process after seeing the success of Felene in the national market.

“We were sitting on a failing distillery in 2019. Our shop was arguably one of the worst performing distilleries in Colorado. We were only operating at 5%-10% capacity,” said a former Denver Distillery employee. “Leasing-out our capacity to Felene kept us in business during the pandemic.”

According to others familiar with the situation, Anderson jumped at the opportunity to lease capacity to Felene in an attempt to save the failing distillery located on Broadway in Denver. The original contract with Denver Distillery and Felene was originally supposed to cover January 2020 through September 2020.

In September of 2020, Denver Distillery was under extreme financial distress due to the pandemic shutdown. According to parties familiar with the contract, Anderson asked Felene management to extend their contract into 2021. This second arrangement was also verified through legal documents obtained by ForexTV.

“In September of 2021, Anderson asked us to extend our contract with him so he might save his distillery; and we did that, despite our facilities being online, “said a Felene Spokesperson. “We did that as a gesture of goodwill and as good industry neighbor. We kept the Denver Distillery alive at a considerable cost to our own company. Little did we know, Anderson used that time to copy our successful formula and would claim it as his own. But we’ll let the marketplace judge Anderson and McClure.”

Felene has not said if it has considered filing legal action against McClure or Anderson, however the ethics of these two men claiming the formula as their own does not sit well with Coloradoans. Not only did McClure and Anderson claim it was their idea, they entered another company’s product into competitions as their own and unfairly accepted the acclaim. This is the definition of sleaze. It’s the civilian equivalent of stolen valor.

One Denver Liquor Store owner said, “once we found out about Streeter Flynn vodka, we stopped selling it. This is not the way we do business and I think most people will do the same when they learn what’s going on.”

“My employees now call him ‘Cheater Flynn’,” said the store owner.