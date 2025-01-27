Lithuania’s retail sector closed the year on a high note, showcasing resilience with a noteworthy uptick in December. The country’s retail sales growth indicator rose to 7.7% in December 2024, compared to the same period a year ago. This increase follows a 7.0% growth reported in November, presenting a consistent year-over-year uptrend.

This steady rise highlights a robust consumer market as Lithuania heads into the new year, reflecting positively on the overall economic landscape. The data, updated as of January 27, 2025, shows that the retail sector’s performance is strengthening amid global economic uncertainties, setting an optimistic tone for 2025.

Analysts suggest that the uptrend is likely driven by increased consumer confidence and spending during the holiday season. However, stakeholders are advised to keep an eye on inflationary pressures and global supply chain disruptions, which could impact future retail performance. The sustained growth in retail sales is a promising sign for Lithuania’s economy as it navigates through the challenges of the new economic year.

