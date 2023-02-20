Citigroup says a simple strategy involving selling the winners and buying the losers of 2022 has paid off thanks to a market rally, oil-sector profit-taking and surging tech stocks. But it’s almost over.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: This simple contrarian stock strategy has had a blowout start. Don’t keep chasing it, warns Citi. - February 20, 2023
- Crypto: Galois Capital shuts down flagship crypto fund with $100 million stuck on FTX - February 20, 2023
- Biden makes surprise Ukraine visit to mark one year since Russian invasion - February 20, 2023