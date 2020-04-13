Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Market News / 1-800-Flowers stock drops 11% after downgrade on forecast for fewer floral purchases after solid Easter

1-800-Flowers stock drops 11% after downgrade on forecast for fewer floral purchases after solid Easter

Posted by: Market Watch in Market News 20 mins ago

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. sank 11.4% after D.A Davidson downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, forecasting shrinking demand for floral arrangements as the economy sinks into recession. Analysts led by Linda Bolton Weiser slashed the price target on 1-800-Flowers to $14 from $26. “We expect online ordering of floral and gourmet food gifts to be strong during the stay-at-home period and that FY20 guidance can be achieved,” analysts wrote. But that could change. “1-800-Flowers is sensitive to dropping consumer confidence, and ephemeral floral gifting declines in a recession.” D.A. Davidson said Valentine’s Day and Easter were strong holidays, with consumers following social distancing guidelines purchasing flowers while they stay home. Analysts also note a lawsuit filed by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. against 1-800-Flowers over the sale of PersonalizationMall.com, which was announced back in February. The flower seller has asked that closure of the deal be delayed until at least April 30 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Shares of 1-800-Flowers have dropped 23% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is down nearly 6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story

Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.