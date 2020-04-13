1-800-Flowers stock drops 11% after downgrade on forecast for fewer floral purchases after solid Easter

Shares of 1-800-Flowers.com Inc. sank 11.4% after D.A Davidson downgraded the stock to neutral from buy, forecasting shrinking demand for floral arrangements as the economy sinks into recession. Analysts led by Linda Bolton Weiser slashed the price target on 1-800-Flowers to $14 from $26. “We expect online ordering of floral and gourmet food gifts to be strong during the stay-at-home period and that FY20 guidance can be achieved,” analysts wrote. But that could change. “1-800-Flowers is sensitive to dropping consumer confidence, and ephemeral floral gifting declines in a recession.” D.A. Davidson said Valentine’s Day and Easter were strong holidays, with consumers following social distancing guidelines purchasing flowers while they stay home. Analysts also note a lawsuit filed by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. against 1-800-Flowers over the sale of PersonalizationMall.com, which was announced back in February. The flower seller has asked that closure of the deal be delayed until at least April 30 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Shares of 1-800-Flowers have dropped 23% over the past year while the S&P 500 index is down nearly 6% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

