Short-dated Treasury yields jumped on Monday, led by the one-month T-bill rate, as President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy were set to gather for a meeting at the White House. The one-month T-bill rate was 5.598% as of 9:10 a.m. Eastern time, up from Friday’s close of 5.513%, according to Tradeweb data. That’s a touch below the multi-year high of 5.68% reached earlier this month. The rise in the one-month rate indicates that investors and traders are avoiding the underlying Treasury bill, given concerns over whether the government would be able to pay its obligations after June 1.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

