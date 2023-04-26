The rate on the 1-month Treasury bill fell Wednesday morning as traders eyed a possible vote today by the U.S. House on a bill to raise the U.S. borrowing limit. The 1-month yield fell 20.5 basis points to 3.805% as of 9:30 a.m. Eastern, a day after jumping almost a half of a percentage point on fears the government would soon run out of money. Via phone, Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG, said the move in T-bills appeared to be directly linked to signs of possible progress on the debt ceiling. Meanwhile, 1- through 30-year yields were little changed in New York morning trading, except for the policy-sensitive 2-year rate which fell 9 basis points to 3.87%, according to FactSet.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story