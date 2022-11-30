The 1-year Treasury yield , which captures the bond market’s expectations for the direction of interest rates within that time frame, rose to as high as 4.87% on Wednesday and appeared to be headed for its highest level since 2007. Traders are increasingly factoring in the likelihood that Federal Reserve officials will push the fed-funds rate target up toward 5% by next year, versus its current level between 3.75% and 4%. If the 1-year rate finishes the New York session at or around 4.87%, that would be the highest level since Aug. 8, 2007, when it reached 4.89%, according to FactSet. In January 2007, the 1-year closed as high as 5.12%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

