Investors returned to selling off Treasurys on Wednesday, following a round of buying earlier in the session, and pushed long-term yields to more multiyear highs. The 10-year rate touched 4.6% in New York afternoon trading on its way to the highest closing level since Oct. 15, 2007. The 30-year rate rose just above 4.72% and headed for its highest closing level since Feb. 10, 2011. The moves come just a day after real rates, as measured by yields on 10- and 30-year Treasury inflation-protected securities, ended Tuesday at their highest levels since 2009-2010. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story