10-year Treasury yield pushes below 1% for first time in history

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell below 1% for the first time in its history after the Federal Reserve carried out a surprise 50 basis point rate cut on Tuesday. The 10-year note yield fell as low as 0.989%, according to Tradeweb data. The slide in the 10-year note comes as stock-markets are selling off on Tuesday, stirring inflows into haven assets. The S&P 500 is down 2.6%. Concerns around the outbreak of COVID-19 led the U.S. central bank to cut interest rates, but have also weighed on global growth estimates. With the prospect of slower international growth, yield-starved investors have piled into government bonds issued by the U.S., one of the few developed markets where investors can still find positive yields.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

