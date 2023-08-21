The 10-year Treasury yield traded near 4.32% Monday morning, following a brief respite from last week’s selloff of long-dated maturities. The 10-year rate was back on its way to the highest level since Nov. 7, 2007, when it closed at 4.328%. Meanwhile, the 30-year Treasury yield traded at 4.455% and was on track to surpass the closing high it reached on April 28, 2011.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

