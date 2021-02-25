10-year Treasury yield surges above 1.50% after ‘awful’ debt auction

The benchmark Treasury note jumped above 1.50% on Thursday afternoon after investors showed tepid demand for $62 billion of 7-year notes. The 10-year note yield climbed 15 basis points to 1.54%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields. Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at the Bleakley Advisory Group, described the 7-year note auction results as “awful,” after it tailed by 4.2 basis points, the most in the auction’s history. The tail is the gap between the highest yield the Treasury sold in the auction and the yield before the auction began. Analysts have cited the 1.50% level as a key threshold for the bond market that could portend trouble for U.S. equities. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

