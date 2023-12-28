Treasury yields moved higher Thursday, bouncing after long-dated rates fell to their lowest in around five months as investors continued to bet on slowing inflation, then extending their decline after the market easily absorbed the sale of 5-year Treasury notes on Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Maine bars Trump from presidential primary ballot, citing insurrection clause - December 28, 2023
- These ETF strategies were big winners in 2023. Here’s where one CFRA analyst sees them going next year. - December 28, 2023
- Google settles $5 billion consumer-privacy lawsuit: report - December 28, 2023