: 2 days doesn’t make a trend, say strategists. Here’s what they’re saying about tech stocks and the rotation into value

For two days, hard-hit sectors like energy and financials have boomed after the news from one study that the vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90% effective. Over the last week, the energy sector of the S&P 500 has rallied 15% and financials have jumped 9%.
