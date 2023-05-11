The 2-month T-bill rate has fallen nearly half of a percentage point since last Thursday, as traders assessed the risks facing the U.S. economy. As of 11 a.m. Eastern time, the yield was 4.859%, down 46.3 basis points from where it stood on Thursday, according to Tradeweb. Thursday’s level of 5.322% was the highest since October 2018, when Treasury auctioned the bill for the first time. Meanwhile, Treasury yields and all three major U.S. stock indexes were lower in late-morning trading as concerns about regional banks resurfaced. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Why the debt ceiling standoff is a worry for insurance companies - May 11, 2023
- : Trump on debt ceiling: GOP should force government default if Democrats won’t make ‘massive’ spending cuts - May 11, 2023
- FA Center: You should always max out your 401(k) contribution, right? Not if taxes go up. - May 11, 2023