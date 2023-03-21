The 2-year Treasury yield jumped 23 basis points to 4.15% in New York morning trading amid a broad-based selloff of government debt ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday. Tuesday’s selloff also produced a 21- and 20-basis-point jump respectively in the 1- and 3-year rates, as traders factored in fewer rate cuts by year-end. Meanwhile, the 10-year rate was 10 basis points higher, at 3.576%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
