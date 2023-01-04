A fifth round of voting in the U.S. House of Representatives failed to produce a speaker on Wednesday, with top House Republican Kevin McCarthy again falling short of a majority. Twenty GOP lawmakers opposed him and voted for Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, while Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana voted “present” after backing McCarthy on Tuesday. McCarthy got support from 201 Republicans in the fifth vote, which yielded the same results as the fourth vote. The House must keep voting until a speaker is chosen.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story