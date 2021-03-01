: 2021 Golden Globes: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ among big winners

With homebound nominees appearing by remote video and hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler on different sides of the country, a very socially distanced 78th Golden Globe Awards trudged on in the midst of the pandemic and a storm of criticism.
