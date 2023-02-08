Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. ME rallied more than 12% in the extended session Wednesday after the genetics company raised guidance for 2023. 23andMe lost $92 million, or 20 cents a share, in the fiscal third quarter, compared with a loss of $89 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Fiscal third-quarter revenue grew 18% to $67 million. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 19 cents a share on sales of $66 million. The company raised its fiscal 2023 revenue guidance to between $290 million and $300 million, with a net loss in a range of $325 million to $335 million. The FactSet consensus calls for fiscal 2023 revenue of around $277 million. Shares of 23andMe ended the regular trading day down 0.4%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

