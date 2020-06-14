24 Hour Fitness permanently shuts nearly a quarter of its gyms

24 Hour Fitness Worldwide Inc. has permanently closed 100 locations, the gym chain said on its website. About a third of the closures are in California. The closures come after the Wall Street Journal reported last week that the company has laid off a number of workers in multiple states, as it struggles with the financial impact of gym closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Journal previously reported 24 Hour Fitness was seeking financing to stay afloat during a possible Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Last week, the company said it hoped to have 50% of its locations back open by June. Prior to the closures, 24 Hour Fitness had more than 400 gyms in 14 states, with around 22,000 employees.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

