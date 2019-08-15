30-year Treasury bond yield falls below 2% level for first time

After falling to an all-time low Wednesday, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield dropped under the 2% level for the first time early Thursday in Asian trading. The longest-dated Treasury bond dropped to 2.06% during U.S. trading, and was last at 1.97%. The 30-year yield’s previous all-time low was set in July 2016, when it touched 2.09% after the U.K.’s Brexit vote. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story