Wednesday’s selloff of long-term government debt pushed the 30-year rate briefly past 5% during New York morning trading as Wall Street considers stronger-than-expected U.S. growth. The 30-year rate rose up to 6.2 basis points to reach 5.01% and is on the way to closing at its highest level since Aug. 15, 2007. The moves come a day after a strong retail-sales report for September had economists revising their expectations. Morgan Stanley economists now have a third-quarter GDP estimate of 4.9%, up from 4.5% previously. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate points to a 5.4% third-quarter GDP rate, up from a 5.1% estimate on Oct. 10. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

