30-year Treasury yield jumps after report U.S. Treasury conducts outreach on ultra-long bonds

Long-term Treasury yields jumped after Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. Treasury Department would reach out to market participants on the possibility of issuing ultra-long bonds. The 30-year Treasury bond yield climbed 5.8 basis points to 2.038%. Debt prices move in the opposite direction of yields. The Treasury Department has periodically asked investors about the idea of selling ultra-long bonds with maturities beyond 30 years. Back in 2017, the Treasury asked primary dealers about the potential uptake for bonds ranging between maturities of 40 years to a 100 years. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
