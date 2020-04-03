3M hits back at Trump, says ceasing exports of N95 masks will have ‘opposite’ effect, humanitarian consequences

3M Co. responded Friday to criticism from President Donald Trump, saying the request to cease exports of much-needed N95 masks to fight the COVID-19 pandemic will not only have the ‘opposite’ effect of what is needed, but also ‘significant humanitarian’ consequences.
