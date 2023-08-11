3M Co. MMM said Friday it increased its board to eleven members with the addition of Audrey Choi. The appointment was effective as of Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA component said. Choi spent 16 years at Morgan Stanley, where she was last chief sustainability officer and chief marketing officer before retiring.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
