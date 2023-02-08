3M Co. MMM on Wednesday named former AT&T Inc. T executive Anne H. Chow and Edison International CEO Pedro J. Pizarro to its board of directors. Chow was CEO of AT&T Business. 3M said its board of directors is now comprised of 13 members, up from 11. Shares of 3M are down 0.3% in premarket trades. The stock is down 2.5% in 2023, compared to a 3% rise by the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

