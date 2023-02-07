3M Co. MMM said late Tuesday its board has declared a dividend of $1.50 a share for the first quarter, up from $1.49 a share. The dividend is payable on March 12 to shareholders of record on Feb. 17, the company said. “3M has paid dividends to its shareholders without interruption for more than 100 years,” it said. Shares of 3M were flat in the extended session Tuesday after ending the regular trading day up 0.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
