Shares of 3M Co. MMM were moving about 2% higher in premarket trading Tuesday after the company saw its profit for the latest quarter fall but top expectations. 3M also announced a restructuring that comes with 6,000 more job cuts. The company generated net income of $976 million, or $1.76 a share, compared with $1.30 billion, or $2.26 a share, in the year-before quarter. On an adjusted basis, 3M logged $1.97 in earnings per share, compared with $2.63 a year before, while analysts tracked by FactSet were modeling $1.58. Revenue slipped to $8.03 billion from $8.83 billion, while analysts were looking for $7.49 billion. The company announced new restructuring actions that “will reduce the size of the corporate center of the company, simplify supply chain, streamline 3M’s geographic footprint, reduce layers of management, and further align business go-to-market models to customers.” 3M expects the restructuring to impact 6,000 roles globally, in addition to the 2,500 global manufacturing jobs it announced it would be cutting back in January. The company expects to see $700 million to $900 million in annual pre-tax savings related to the restructuring actions, though it also expects $700 million to $900 million in pre-tax charges inclusive of the actions it announced in January. It predicts it will see about half those charges in 2023. 3M reiterated its full-year forecast, which calls for adjusted earnings per share of $8.50 to $9.00.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story