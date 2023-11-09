3M Co, MMM said two executives are leaving the company as it prepares to spin off its Health Care Business. Jeff Lavers, group president, Health Care Business Group, will depart on Dec. 1. Bryan Hanson will continue as chief executive of Health Care as the business pursues its spin-off plans. Meanwhile at 3M, Ashish Khandpur, group president, Transportation and Electronics Business Group, plans to leave 3M to join another company as president and chief executive officer, effective Dec. 1. 3M Chairman and Chief Executive Mike Roman will oversee division presidents within Transportation and Electronics on an interim basis, while 3M launches a search for Khandpur’s successor. 3M’s stock was up by 0.3% in premarket trading on Thursday.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

