3M’s stock rallied Wednesday after the company said DOD data showed that 90% of plaintiffs in Combat Arms earplug litigation had no hearing impairment.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : National Vision stock plunges toward record selloff on heavy volume after disappointing results and outlook, but one analyst says selloff is ‘overly harsh’ - March 1, 2023
- The Tell: Greenlight’s David Einhorn says he’s still ‘bearish on stocks and bullish on inflation’ - March 1, 2023
- Market Extra: Why ‘dramatic’ rate repricing could leave stock market facing ‘fits and starts’ rest of year - March 1, 2023