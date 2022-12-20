The Secure 2.0 measure would automatically enroll workers in the retirement savings plans, with the option for the participant to opt out.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Why the Bank of Japan’s surprise policy twist rattled global markets - December 20, 2022
- Key Words: Mark Zuckerberg takes stand in Meta-FTC trial, admits ‘trying to shape the future of technology’ - December 20, 2022
- FedEx earnings beat expectations, but sales fall short amid weaker demand - December 20, 2022