48 state AGs appeal court’s dismissal of their Facebook antitrust suit

A coalition of 48 state attorneys general filed an appeal Friday in another attempt to break up Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. . The 99-page brief contends Judge James E. Boasberg erred in dismissing the antitrust case against Facebook in June. Boasberg ruled the states waited too long to challenge the company’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp in 2012 and 2014, respectively. The filing comes on the heels of Boasberg’s decision Tuesday to allow the Federal Trade Commissions’s revised antitrust case against Facebook to proceed. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

