The U.S. government may have awarded roughly $5.4 billion in COVID-19 aid to small businesses with potentially ineligible Social Security numbers, said a Washington Post report on Monday citing a new estimate from the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, or PRAC. The estimate comes as the Republican-run House Oversight Committee plans to hold a hearing on Wednesday titled “Federal Pandemic Spending: A Prescription for Waste, Fraud and Abuse.”Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story