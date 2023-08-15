The Atlanta Federal Reserve estimates the U.S. economy is on track to grow at a frothy 5% annual pace in the third quarter, following a strong report on retail sales. That’s up from a previous 4.1%. The Atlanta Fed estimate is sometimes too high, though, and the third quarter is only halfway over. Another closely followed estimate by S&P Global put GDP on a 2.3% rate of growth before the retail sales figures for July were published. Whatever the case, the U.S. economy shows little sign of faltering despite a sharp increase in interest rates fomented by the Federal Reserve to curb high inflation.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- Outside the Box: This is what should happen with Social Security - August 15, 2023
- Market Extra: ‘Good news really is bad news’: Stocks hit a roadblock as strong retail sales reinforce soft-landing view - August 15, 2023
- : S&P 500 ends at lowest level in a month as investors monitor signs of China’s weakening economy - August 15, 2023