The Atlanta Federal Reserve estimates the U.S. economy is on track to grow at a frothy 5% annual pace in the third quarter, following a strong report on retail sales. That’s up from a previous 4.1%. The Atlanta Fed estimate is sometimes too high, though, and the third quarter is only halfway over. Another closely followed estimate by S&P Global put GDP on a 2.3% rate of growth before the retail sales figures for July were published. Whatever the case, the U.S. economy shows little sign of faltering despite a sharp increase in interest rates fomented by the Federal Reserve to curb high inflation.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

