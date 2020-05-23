5 million student-loan borrowers may see their credit scores fall after CARES Act paused loan payments — ‘It’s another battle’

A class-action lawsuit against Great Lakes, Equifax, TransUnion, Experian and VantageScore accuses the companies of illegally damaging borrowers’ credit scores.
