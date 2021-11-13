: 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

With the ball advanced at the conclusion of the COP26 global climate summit, investors will smartly reassess green energy and clean technology opportunities, as well as the adaptability of the traditional fossil-fuel giants.
