5 things to know about the billionaire ‘Czech Donald Trump’ who just won a general election

Andrej Babis is the second-richest man in his country after amassing a $4 billion fortune — but he’s likely to struggle to become Czech leader as he’s facing charges of multimillion-dollar fraud.
