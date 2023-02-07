People are projected to bet more than $1.1 billion in legal wagering for Super Bowl LVII, which include these widely popular prop bets.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Brett Arends’s ROI: OK, snowflake. How to retire rich — even if you just got wiped out - February 7, 2023
- Coronavirus Update: New York City scraps COVID vaccine mandate for public-sector workers. ‘This is the right moment for this decision,’ Mayor Adams says. - February 7, 2023
- : 5 weird Super Bowl prop bets, including the ‘color of Gatorade poured on winning head coach’ and ‘coin toss outcome’ - February 7, 2023