5-year Treasury note yield hits 0.75% as rate-hike bets accelerate

Shorter-term Treasury yields were on the move on Thursday as the U.S. government bond market came under assault this week. The 5-year Treasury note yield was up 13 basis points to around 0.76%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields. the 10-year note yield rose 8.4 basis points to 1.473%. Investors are closely eyeing the movements of the 5-year note as it roughly overlaps with the timetable for when the Federal Reserve is expected to carry out its first rate hikes since the pandemic. A higher 5-year note rate would signify bond traders are pricing in more monetary tightening as reflation fears gain ground. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

