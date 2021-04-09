Melvin Capital is giving the Reddit crowd something to cheer about on a Friday, after the hedge fund rang up a 49% first-quarter loss, according to a report from Bloomberg News on Friday.
- : Asia’s largest ride-hailing companies appear headed for U.S. markets - April 9, 2021
- : ‘51% to go’: Reddit crowd rejoices at report that Melvin Capital rang up a 49% first-quarter loss - April 9, 2021
- : If a union can’t win at an Amazon warehouse inAlabama, what’s next for organized labor in the U.S.? - April 9, 2021