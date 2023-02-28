The rate on the 6-month T-bill jumped to 5.140% on Tuesday morning and headed for its highest level since February 2007, according to Tradeweb. Short-term rates rose after data from France and Spain showed inflation to be persistently stubborn outside the U.S., suggesting the need for continued tightening by central banks. The 6-month rate ended the New York session at 5.152% on Feb. 26, 2007. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

