: 6 reasons why ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ smashed box-office expectations this weekend

Opening weekend estimates for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which swung into U.S. theaters on Friday, were a stunning $253 million in ticket sales — far above the $130 million to $200 million range based on ticket presales.
