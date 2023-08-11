It’s all part of the ‘Swiftonomics’ phenomenon — and one market researcher predicts the ‘Eras Tour’ will have a $5 billion global impact.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Regulators open floodgates for driverless taxis in San Francisco, whether they’re wanted or not - August 10, 2023
- : A $35,000 trip to see Taylor Swift? How the artist’s fans boosted the Los Angeles economy by $320 million. - August 10, 2023
- Death toll from Maui wildfire rises to at least 53 - August 10, 2023