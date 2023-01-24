Chinese consumers say they are eager to spend and travel, but remain wary as a mammoth COVID-19 wave sweeps through the country.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : A bang or a whimper? Chinese consumers face first restriction-free Lunar New Year since start of pandemic - January 24, 2023
- Earnings Outlook: AT&T earnings preview: What to expect - January 24, 2023
- Earnings Results: Verizon CEO says he won’t ‘sacrifice financials for volumes’ as stock claws back - January 24, 2023