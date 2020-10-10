Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court has brought the public’s attention to divisive social issues like abortion rights, but replacing the late Justice Ginsburg with a more conservative voice could have an equally important effect on business regulation and the economy.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- A Barrett Court could continue Trump’s deregulatory agenda long after he’s left the White House, experts say - October 10, 2020
- Retire Better: The COLA increase for next year doesn’t look good - October 10, 2020
- The New York Post: Trump undergoes ‘medical exam’ on Fox News in first televised interview - October 10, 2020