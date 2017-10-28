Delta Airlines says a charter flight carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder from Minneapolis to Chicago likely encountered a bird upon landing, caving in the nose of the plane.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Saudi Arabia grants robot ‘Sophia’ citizenship yet still denies many rights to real women - October 28, 2017
- A bird caused this? Delta plane carrying Oklahoma City Thunder to Chicago is damaged - October 28, 2017
- Why former All-Star Steve Finley doesn’t want to watch a World Series game in person - October 28, 2017