A new study, released in the wake of the $700 million Equifax data-breach settlement, says it’s possible to ‘reverse engineer’ anonymous data to identify individuals.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Watch out for these illnesses in a heat-wave power outage, and other advice to stay safe - July 23, 2019
- A disturbing theory in the wake of the Equifax settlement — ‘anonymized’ data may NOT be enough to protect your privacy - July 23, 2019
- The Wall Street Journal: Zuckerberg must personally certify Facebook’s compliance with FTC under settlement - July 23, 2019