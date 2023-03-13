The stocks of 12 components, all banks, of the S&P 500 SPX are down more than 10%, and five stocks are down more than 20%. The biggest decliners are shares of First Republic Bank FRC, down 74.3%; Comerica Inc. CMA, shedding 45.7%; KeyCorp KEY, losing 34.6%; Zions Bancorp ZION, off 31.6%; and Fifth Third Bancorp FITB, giving up 25.9%. Meanwhile, among some of the S&P 500’s larger capitalization banks, shares of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. JPM slid 0.8%, Bank of America Corp. BAC sank 4.5% and Wells Fargo & Co. WFC dropped 6.6%. The selloff comes in the wake of recent failures of S&P 500 components SVB Financial Group’s SIVB Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank SBNY. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 SPX was down 0.4%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

