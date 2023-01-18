A shorter week improves job satisfaction and doesn’t come at the cost of productivity, according to one study.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: The wine industry’s biggest threat? Irrelevance with younger people - January 18, 2023
- : Allstate tells Wall Street to brace for higher catastrophe losses in Q4, thanks to December winter storm - January 18, 2023
- Personal Finance Daily: Inflation hit rural, Hispanic, and Black people harder for one key reason and a four-day workweek is less stressful — and just as productive - January 18, 2023